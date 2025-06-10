WWDC 2025: A reworked iPadOS and the dreams of a touchscreen MacBook

At the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025 keynote, Apple has given iPadOS not just a new visual theme that is aligned with iOS and macOS, but also pivoted the tablet operating system more towards productivity and workflows. In other words, the iPadOS as a platform is now the closest it has ever been to macOS, the Mac computing device platform. And this is a significant shift from its proximity to iOS, as it had been till now. On the agenda for the iPadOS 26 update that rolls out later this year, is a new approach to multi-tasking.(Official image)

On the agenda for the iPadOS 26 update that rolls out later this year, is a new approach to multi-tasking, that is handling multiple apps and windows within the display real estate, as well as reconfigured pointer for more precise control (instead of the scroll and highlight focus with the circular tracker); the introduction of an updated Files app, preview for managing PDF files and platform parity with Apple Intelligence introductions such as Live Translations.

Or as Apple calls it, a “biggest iPadOS release ever”. Of course, the Liquid Glass design adds a new visual dimension too. With this different approach to the software and therefore usability, Apple would hope to make an iPad or iPad Pro (particularly with the Magic Keyboard as well as the Apple Pencil) relevant for the typical MacBook buyer. The lack of proper productivity support for an iPad, at least what a Mac user would expect, otherwise created a complicated buying decision.

“iPadOS 26 is our biggest iPadOS release ever, with powerful features that take the experience to the next level and transform what users can do on iPad. With a beautiful new design, an entirely new powerful and intuitive windowing system, even more features powered by Apple Intelligence, huge improvements to working with files, and new capabilities for creatives to power their workflows, iPadOS 26 makes our most versatile device even more capable,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, at the keynote.

That is the key to the iPadOS evolution, with a focus on productivity, more than the iPadOS has done thus far. The new windowing system to use the display real estate for more than one app at the same time, is aligned to how windows handling and Mission Control works on macOS across the entire Mac computing device portfolio. “Familiar window controls allow users to seamlessly close, minimise, resize, or tile their windows, " is how Apple describes the changes.

Even the gestures to switch between the app windows, the flick gesture, is very reminiscent of how things work on a Mac. Users can place apps side by side, or use the flick gesture to view all open app tiles and quickly select from there. In addition, apps on the iPad will get a new menu bar, again much like how it is in macOS — quicker access to app specific functionality in File, Edit, Insert etc.

There will also be Apple Intelligence parity across iOS, macOS and iPadOS, including Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, and new actions in Shortcuts. The latter may be a particularly relevant piece of the AI jigsaw. An illustration of this is, comparison of an audio transcription of a class lecture with the notes a user may have written, and AI will add any key points that may have been missed.

While iPadOS doesn’t get a Finder reminiscent of macOS, the updated Files app does add a new List view for the data a user may be searching for, as well as the ability to drag any file from the Files app into the iPadOS dock.

The iPad is finally getting a native PDF handler, with the Mac’s Preview app being added to the iPadOS. Key functionality will include viewing and editing PDF files, as well as the ability to use the Apple Pencil to quickly fill out a form, or make notes on an existing PDF document.

Apple never released a touchscreen MacBook, something that was often demanded by many users. The key takeaway from the iPadOS 26 finding new productivity means that while a touchscreen Mac may have never happened, an iPad Pro with a keyboard, might just replicate the expectation.