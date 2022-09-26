Xsafe, Airtel's home surveillance system, launched in 40 cities

Airtel on Monday launched 'Xsafe,' its end-to-end home surveillance solution. For now, the company has launched the system in forty cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, among others.

“Easy-to-operate, Xsafe allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera,” Economic Times quoted Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel, as saying.

What is Airtel's Xsafe?

Xsafe is a security monitoring service under which India's second-largest telecom company offers three different cameras: a sticky cam (indoor; ₹2,499), a 360-degree camera (indoor; ₹2,999), and an active defence camera (outdoor; ₹4,499). These can be installed at ₹300 each (indoor) and ₹600 (outdoor).

“Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of ₹999 and enjoy the first 1-month subscription for free. A second camera can be availed of by paying ₹699 per year,” Airtel said in a press release.

Features of cameras

Sticky cam: 7-day cloud storage of video; two-way communication; smart alerts with perimeter zoning; multi-person access to video feed

360-degree camera: motion sensitivity control and smart tracking; no blind spots; 7-day cloud storage of video; two-way communication; smart alerts with perimeter zoning; multi-person access to video feed

Active defence camera: Spotlight and siren; dust and water resistant; AI-based person detection; 7-day cloud storage and tamper-proof footage; HD quality colour night vision

