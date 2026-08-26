Your next laptop could be smarter than your last. These 10 AI-powered picks arrive as the PC enters a new phase

AI has become a bigger part of the laptop conversation, but simply calling a laptop “AI-powered” does not tell you what it can actually do. Some models use dedicated hardware to handle AI tasks, while others integrate AI features into everyday activities such as video calls, editing and productivity.
That makes choosing one less straightforward, especially when two laptops carry similar AI labels yet offer very different experiences. Performance, battery life, display quality, memory and software still matter just as much, with AI capabilities adding another layer to the decision.
As more laptops bring these features to different price points, it can be difficult to separate meaningful improvements from marketing terminology. This list brings together 10 AI-powered laptops available on Amazon, examining what each one offers and where it fits best.
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The ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a large screen and enough memory for everyday work, study, and entertainment. Its Snapdragon X processor also handles AI tasks, while the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample space for apps and files. At 1.88kg, it remains manageable to carry around throughout the day.
Specifications
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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X is designed for everyday tasks such as browsing, office work, video calls and streaming. Its large 15.3-inch screen gives you plenty of space, while the Snapdragon X, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage provide a straightforward setup for multitasking and storing your files comfortably with fewer compromises.
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The ASUS Vivobook S14 combines a compact design with a sharp OLED screen that makes movies, photos and everyday work look more vibrant. Its Ryzen AI processor can handle AI tasks, while 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage provide enough space for everyday apps, documents, and media files.
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The MacBook Neo is a compact laptop built around Apple's A18 Pro chip and designed for everyday computing. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage cover basic work, browsing, and entertainment, while Apple Intelligence adds useful AI features without making the laptop feel complicated for everyday users.
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The HP 14 is a practical choice for work and study, combining a compact 14-inch screen with generous memory and storage. Its Intel Core Ultra processor includes an NPU for AI tasks, while 24GB RAM and a 1TB SSD give you plenty of room for apps, files and everyday multitasking.
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The ASUS Vivobook S14 is a lightweight laptop designed for everyday work, study and entertainment. Its Intel Core Ultra processor includes dedicated AI hardware, while 16GB memory and 512GB storage handle regular multitasking. The 14-inch screen and metallic design also make it easy to carry comfortably between home and office.
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The Dell 15 offers a larger 15.6-inch screen and enough memory and storage for everyday work, study, and entertainment. Its Intel Core Ultra processor includes dedicated AI hardware, while Intel Arc graphics handle everyday visuals. A dedicated Copilot key also provides quick access to Microsoft's AI assistant.
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The ASUS Zenbook 14 is built for people who want a lightweight laptop without giving up a high-quality screen. Its 3K OLED touchscreen offers sharp, vivid visuals, while the Intel Core Ultra processor, 16GB memory and 1TB storage provide a capable setup for work, entertainment and creative tasks.
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The HP Omen 16 is aimed at users who want a laptop for both gaming and demanding everyday work. Its powerful Intel processor and RTX 5050 graphics can handle modern games and heavier workloads, while 24GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a fast 165Hz screen complete the setup.
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The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 combines a lightweight design with a sharp OLED display, making it easy to carry while still offering an enjoyable viewing experience. Its Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage provide plenty of headroom for multitasking, work, entertainment, and everyday creative tasks.
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Q1. Which AI laptop should I choose for everyday work and study?
Focus on the processor, RAM, battery life, screen, and weight before the AI features. For browsing, document work, and video calls, 16GB of RAM and a capable Core Ultra, Ryzen AI, or Snapdragon X processor should be sufficient for most users.
Q2. Do I need a powerful NPU to benefit from an AI laptop?
Not necessarily. An NPU becomes more important if you regularly use AI features that run directly on the laptop. For Copilot+ features, Microsoft requires an NPU with more than 40 TOPS, whereas lighter AI use does not necessarily require that level of performance.
How Do These Laptops Stack Up?
Product
Processor
Storage
RAM
|ASUS Vivobook 16 X1607QA-MB049WS
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X
|512GB SSD
|16GB
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X
|512GB SSD
|16GB
|ASUS Vivobook S14 M3407KA-SF2501WS
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
|512GB SSD
|16GB
|Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch
|Apple A18 Pro
|256GB SSD
|8GB unified memory
|HP 14 ep1180TU
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|1TB SSD
|24GB DDR5
|ASUS Vivobook S14 S3407CA-LY060WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|512GB SSD
|16GB DDR5
|Dell 15 D15260
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|512GB SSD
|16GB DDR5
|ASUS Zenbook 14 UX3405CA-PZ345WS
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|1TB SSD
|16GB LPDDR5X
|HP Omen 16 am0240TX
|Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
|1TB SSD
|24GB DDR5
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 83CV00D3IN
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|1TB SSD
|32GB LPDDR5X
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- Should I choose a lightweight laptop or a larger one?
If you travel frequently, prioritise a lighter laptop with a compact screen. A larger display makes sense if you spend most of your time at a desk and value more screen space for work, entertainment or multitasking. Battery life also matters for mobile use.
- Is 16GB RAM enough for an AI laptop?
For everyday work, 16GB is a sensible starting point. If you plan to run demanding AI tools, edit content or multitask heavily, 32GB gives you more headroom and can make the laptop more useful over time.
- Should I choose a Snapdragon or Intel/AMD AI laptop?
Snapdragon laptops can be attractive for battery-focused users, while Intel and AMD models can be a safer choice if you rely on specific Windows software or peripherals. Windows on Arm supports many common apps, but compatibility can still vary.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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