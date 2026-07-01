Your next tablet could cost less: OnePlus tablet deals to watch during Flipkart GOAT Sale

A sale can lower the price of a gadget, but it doesn't change whether the product is worth buying. That's why the upcoming Flipkart GOAT Sale is worth watching if you've been planning to buy a tablet. Starting July 4, with early access for Flipkart Plus members on July 3, the sale is expected to bring price cuts across several OnePlus tablets. From affordable entertainment devices to tablets built for work, gaming and content creation, the lineup covers different budgets and use cases. Here are some OnePlus tablets worth considering during the sale.

Get huge discounts on top OnePlus tablets during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026. (HT)

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed for users who want a tablet for streaming, reading, online classes and everyday productivity. It features a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, making documents and web pages easier to view. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB RAM, handles routine tasks without difficulty, while 256GB of storage provides space for apps, files and offline content. A 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging helps reduce charging breaks.

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For users who need more processing power, the OnePlus Pad 4 offers flagship-level hardware. It comes with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB RAM, the tablet is suitable for multitasking, video editing and demanding applications. It also includes 512GB of storage, a 13,380mAh battery and support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Pad 3 targets users looking for a balance between work and entertainment. It features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform with 12GB RAM. The 256GB storage offers room for large files and apps, while the eight-speaker setup enhances video streaming and gaming. A 12,140mAh battery supports extended usage throughout the day.

The OnePlus Pad 2 combines flagship hardware with features suited for productivity and entertainment. It has a 12.1-inch 3K display with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor alongside 12GB RAM. The tablet supports split-screen multitasking and mobile gaming, while its 256GB storage provides room for work files and media. It also includes a six-speaker audio system and a 9,510mAh battery.

This version of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 shares the same hardware as the Shadow Black model but comes in a Lavender Drift finish. It offers a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet also includes AI-based productivity features, quad speakers and a 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging, making it suitable for media consumption, web browsing and everyday use.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a OnePlus Tablet

1. Choose the Right Performance Level

Think about how you'll use the tablet. For web browsing, online classes and streaming, an entry-level model is enough. If you edit videos, play graphics-heavy games or multitask often, choose a tablet with a flagship processor and more RAM.

2. Pick the Display That Fits Your Usage

A larger display offers more room for work, entertainment and reading. Also check the resolution and refresh rate, especially if you watch videos, sketch or play games regularly.

3. Check Storage Capacity

Tablets usually don't offer expandable storage. If you store movies, games, documents or photos offline, choose a 256GB or 512GB variant to avoid running out of space later.

4. Look at Battery and Charging Speed

Battery size matters if you travel frequently or use the tablet for long hours. Fast charging is also worth considering, as it reduces the time spent plugged into a charger.

5. Compare the Final Sale Price

Don't buy based on the listed discount alone. Check the final price after bank offers, exchange bonuses and cashback. Also, compare different variants to see whether paying a little more gets you better storage or performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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