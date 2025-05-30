YouTube Shorts to get Google Lens for simplified web search- Know how it will work

Google is bringing its Lens search capabilities to YouTube Shorts, which will simplify web search for videos that do not include affiliate content or links. This addition will not only help buyers to shop, but also look for places, landmarks, and others by simply activating the Google Lens shortcut. Google says that the feature is currently rolled out in beta for all viewers, including Android and iOS devices. Therefore, you can scroll through YouTube Shorts and leverage Google Lens to search the on-screen content, quite simple, right? Therefore, if you want to make your search quick and hassle-free, then know how Google Lens on YouTube Shorts will work for users. YouTube Shorts users can now access Google Lens capabilities for hassle-free search.(YouTube)

Google Lens on YouTube Shorts

Google on Thursday announced that it is rolling out a new beta feature on YouTube Shorts, which will bring a Google Lens shortcut. This new addition to Shorts aims to bring enhanced search capabilities for users who prefer to watch short-form video content. This new addition also makes YouTube Shorts unique from other platforms, including Instagram Reels and TikTok. This feature will also make content more discoverable and interactive for users due to seamless search. Google says, “If you’re watching a Short filmed in a location that you want to visit, you can select a landmark to identify it, and learn more about the destination’s culture and history.”

But how exactly does Google Lens on YouTube Shorts work? While scrolling through Shorts, users can tap on the screen to pause the video. Then a menu will appear on top of the screen, where you will find “Lens”, click on the button click on the desired section you want to search. Then Google Lens will simply provide users with results of relevant visuals. Lens will also include a translate button to offer language preferences. Google also highlighted that the feature will not be accompanied by ads in search results, since it's currently in the beta phase. The beta version of Google Lens on Shorts has started to roll out this week for all users. Therefore, users can test the feature and see how it works in real life.

