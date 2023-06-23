Soon, you could dub your YouTube videos into multiple languages using AI: Report

If you are a video creator and publishes content on YouTube, this news is for you. The video streaming platform has now introduced a new feature to make it easier for you ti dub your videos in other languages with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).



On Thursday, YouTube announced its decision to bring over the team from Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing service from Google's Area 120 incubator, The Verge reported. YouTube is also working to make translated audio-tracks sound like the creator’s voice.

As per Aloud's website, the tool transcribes your video and gives a transcription to you to review and edit. It translates and produces the dub. According to YouTube's Amjad Hanif, the platform is testing this tool with hundreds of content creators. He said that Aloud is currently supporting few languages and more will follow in future. At present, the tool is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, Aloud spokesperson Jessica Gibby told the website.

However, Aloud could prove to be a useful tool with a large number of content creators adding multi-language dubs to their videos. YouTube is also said to be working on making translated audio-tracks sound like the creator’s voice, which includes more expressions and lip sync, Hanif told the website. The features are planned to be released in 2024.



Last month, Google had combined DeepMind and Google Brain, sharing details on how one of its visual language model Flamingo is being used to generate descriptions for YouTube shorts.

