YouTube’s auto-dubbing feature goes global with expanded language library: What it means

We have long been limited by language on platforms like YouTube, often unable to fully enjoy content from creators who speak a language we do not understand. That began to change with the introduction of YouTube’s auto-dubbing feature. Now, YouTube says auto-dubbing is available to everyone, with support expanded to 27 languages. YouTube’s auto-dubbing technology helps users understand videos that are not in their native language. (Pexels)

According to the platform, in December 2025 alone, around 6 million daily viewers watched at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed content, highlighting growing adoption of the feature.

Videos can be dubbed into English from languages including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malayalam, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, dubbing from English is currently supported in Arabic, Bengali, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malayalam, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, and Ukrainian.

Expressive Speech to match the original energy The company has also launched expressive speech for YouTube channels in eight languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. According to YouTube, this feature captures the original energy and emotion of how something was said in the original language.

What is Preferred language setting? YouTube says that one size does not fit all, and the platform acknowledges this. The feature allows users to watch a video in its original language. While YouTube still defaults language selection based on watch history, users can now indicate their preferences to manage how they want to hear creators. Simply put, content with original audio in one of your preferred languages will not be translated and will default to the original audio.

YouTube is also testing more features Since content is dubbed, it may not always look natural, as lip sync may not match the translated language. To address this, YouTube says it is testing a lip-sync pilot feature that matches the speaker’s lip movements to the translated audio, making the experience feel more natural.

Finally, YouTube says it has also kept creators in mind. Its smart filtering technology recognises when a video should not be dubbed, such as music videos or silent vlogs. These dubs will have no negative impact on a video’s discovery algorithm and may even help improve discovery in other languages.