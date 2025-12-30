Most-viewed AI slop YouTube channel is based in India, earns $4.25 million a year: Study claims

A new study on AI-slop and brainrot videos on YouTube claimed that the most-viewed channel on the platform is based in India, which earns approximately $4,251,500 annually. The channel, which only serves AI-generated content, has 2.07 billion views. The most-viewed AI slop YouTube Channel. (YouTube/@BandarApnaDost)

The study, conducted by video-editing company Kapwing, surveyed 15,000 of the world’s most popular YouTube channels and found that 278 of them consist entirely of AI-generated content. The study analysed the top 100 channels in every country.

Which is the India-based channel?

The study found that “the AI slop channel with the most views is India’s Bandar Apna Dost.”

The bio of the channel reads, “Welcome to ‘Bandar Apna Dost’ – a unique blend of fun, emotion, and ultra-realistic storytelling through the life of Boltu Bandar! Here, you’ll find short cinematic video featuring a realistic monkey in hilarious, dramatic, and heart-touching human-style situations.”

At the time of writing this article, the channel had over 2.76 million subscribers with 619 videos. According to the study, the channel has “estimated annual earnings of $4,251,500.”

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “The average dude wakes up in the morning and goes to work for a measly $50,000 per year when they could just be living in India and making AI slop videos.” Another added, “AI Slop is only going to get worse before it gets better, as more people mess around with these tools.”

A third commented, “Gotta respect the hustle, can't lie.” A fourth wrote, “AI slop printing 4.25m proves attention beats taste every single time.”

Kapwing started a new YouTube account to judge the occurrence of AI slop or brainrot videos in the first 500 videos that appeared on the feed. The study said “a total of 104 (21%) of the first 500 videos were AI-generated, and 165 (33%) of those 500 videos were brainrot.”