Amid Google Gemini Nano Banana AI trend, IPS officer warns people about online scams

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI, a new image generation and editing model, has taken social media by storm. To join the trend, people are uploading pictures on Google Gemini to create hyper-realistic visuals using AI. Amid these, an IPS officer has warned people to be careful and ensure that the pictures are uploaded to the real website instead of “fake websites or unauthorised apps.” The Google Gemini Nano Banana AI picture trend has gone crazy viral on social media, especially on X. (Screengrab)

In a translated tweet, IPS officer VC Sajjanar wrote, “Be cautious with internet trends! Falling for the 'Nano Banana' trending craze... sharing personal information online can lead to such scams. With just one click, the money in your bank accounts can end up in the hands of criminals.”

He warned, “Never share photos or personal details with fake websites or unauthorised apps,” adding, “You can share your joyful moments on social media trends, but don’t forget that safety should always be the top priority.”

He added that “trends come and go”, but once someone’s data is uploaded on a “fake website or unauthorised app, it’s hard to get it back.”

“If you step onto an unknown path, you’re bound to fall into a pit... think twice before uploading your photos or personal information,” he continued.

“Remember... your data, your money—your responsibility,” the IPS officer wrote. He shared a screenshot of a news snippet claiming that a person was scammed while trying to participate in a Nano Banana trend.

The officer also tagged various people and profiles on his X post, including the Prime Minister's office, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Telangana Police.

A tweet shared by an IPS officer. (X/@SajjanarVC)

An individual wrote, “A very important reminder for everyone. Such awareness is absolutely necessary for data safety.”

Another added, “Sir, I didn’t even upload it—my friend uploaded my photo on Nano Banana, and I was so mad.”