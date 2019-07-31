3-year-old girl raped by brother-in-law in Hyderabad

telangana

A three-year old girl was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Raju, picked the child up from an Anganwadi centre and took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her.

The accused is the husband of the girl’s sister. “The sister and her husband are separated. He seems to have developed a grouse against his in-laws,” said inspector K Sathaiah of Mylardevpalli police station. The parents of the girl are migrant labourers from Bihar

Sathaiah said the accused is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Strongly condemning the sexual abuse of a toddler, Child Rights Association president P Achyuta Rao demanded that the government take stringent measures to prevent sexual crimes against children.

