4 killed after lorry skids near Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:48 IST

Four labourers were killed and seven others injured, two of them seriously, when a lorry carrying them fell off a tank bund - road that connects Hyderabad and Secunderabad and also dams one of the most popular sightseeing places of Hyderabad, Hussain Sagar Lake - and overturned in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district in the late hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The incident happened at Chikatayalpalem village of Thorrur block. The deceased were identified as Ambothu Harya (37), Ambothu Madhu (35), Amboth Govind (38) and Ratla Dhurya (36) of Ambothu tribal hamlet of Manchala mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The lorry, laden with timber, was on its way from Thorrur to Hyderabad. There were 11 people in the lorry, including the driver. While four of them were sitting on the wood logs, seven others were in the driver’s cabin.

“Apparently, the driver could not judge the condition of the road on the tank bund because of heavy rain at that time. He lost the control over the steering, as a result of which the lorry slipped on the slushy side of the bund and fell off the road,” Thorrur sub-inspector of police Ch Nagesh told HT.

All four sitting on the logs were killed instantaneously, the remaining seven sustained injuries in the accident. On coming to know about the incident, Thorrur revenue divisional officer Eshwaraiah, deputy superintendent of police Venkataramana and inspector Cheralu rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

The condition of two of the workers – Bhadru and Ramulu - was serious. “The injured were first treated at the government hospital at Thorrur and the seriously injured were later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital in Warangal for better treatment. They are out of danger,” the SI said.

The Thorrur police registered a case and took up the investigation.