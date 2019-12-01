e-paper
Telangana CM Rao orders Fast Track Court to try woman vet rape, murder case

In his first public statement since the incident, Rao also described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as ‘ghastly’ and expressed his deep anguish.

telangana Updated: Dec 01, 2019 18:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial in the case of rape and murder of a woman veterinarian.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial in the case of rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here and assured all necessary help to her family.

In his first public statement since the incident, Rao also described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as ‘ghastly’ and expressed his deep anguish.

He directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up a fast track court and ensure that the culprits get tough punishment, a statement from his office said here.

The government was ready to extend all necessary help to the family of the woman veterinarian, whose killing has triggered an outrage, the statement added.

