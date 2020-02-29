e-paper
Home / Telangana / Telangana ministers eat chicken at public event to dispel coronavirus fears

Telangana ministers eat chicken at public event to dispel coronavirus fears

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2800 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India.

telangana Updated: Feb 29, 2020 12:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
Dressed in crisp white shirts and holding fried chicken legs, the ministers were seen at the event organised at Tank Bund area in the city on Friday
Dressed in crisp white shirts and holding fried chicken legs, the ministers were seen at the event organised at Tank Bund area in the city on Friday(ANI)
         

Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who were seen digging into chicken pieces at a public event here, held to dispel fears that coronavirus is spread by eating chicken and eggs.

Dressed in crisp white shirts and holding fried chicken legs, the ministers were seen at the event organised at Tank Bund area in the city on Friday by a leading chicken broiler selling company.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 2800 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high.

