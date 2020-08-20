e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / 2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

The Western & Southern Open issued a statement Wednesday announcing that the two players, who were not identified, were placed under quarantine and removed from the tournament field.

tennis Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
NEW YORK
A generic shot of a tennis player's shadow during the match.
A generic shot of a tennis player's shadow during the match.(PA Images via Getty Images)
         

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Western & Southern Open issued a statement Wednesday announcing that the two players, who were not identified, were placed under quarantine and removed from the tournament field.

The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Cincinnati but was moved to New York this year as part of an unusual doubleheader of sorts with the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Main-draw competition is scheduled to begin Saturday for the tuneup event; the Grand Slam tournament is slated to begin Aug. 31.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday that one person -- who is not a player -- came up positive out of the 1,400 COVID-19 tests administered since last Thursday as part of the protocols for the controlled environment for the two tournaments. That person tested positive on a second test after arrival and was told to isolate for 10 days.

The ensuing contact tracing “determined that two players have been in close and prolonged contact with this individual,” Wednesday’s statement said. It added that the players are not experiencing symptoms.

“We expected this to happen,” USTA CEO Mike Dowse said about the initial positive test during a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “Mathematically, we expected to have a positive, if not more than one. So we did anticipate this and we have put very specific protocol in place to prevent this from spreading broadly. ... Our No. 1 priority is to take care of this person first, and secondly to prevent the spread from going any further.”

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In