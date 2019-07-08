Ashleigh Barty shocked at Wimbledon by Alison Riske, Elina Svitolina through

World number one Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon on Monday, losing her fourth round tie to soon-to-be-wed Alison Riske of the United States.

French Open champion Barty, bidding to become the first Australian champion at Wimbledon since 1980, lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the world number 55.

Riske, who will marry after Wimbledon, goes on to face either seven-time champion Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be the 29-year-old’s first appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Svitolina through

Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday when the Ukrainian eighth seed beat Croatian 24th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina, who has never gone beyond the last eight in the majors, will face either Karolina Pliskova or the third seed’s Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

“I played really good, solid tennis,” said Svitolina after her victory on Court Three.

“It was a really physical match.

“I was moving really good and made some counter-attack shots. I was fighting and feeling good.”

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 17:51 IST