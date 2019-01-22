 Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes-Samantha Stosur crash out in second round
Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes-Samantha Stosur crash out in second round

The unseeded pair of Leander Paes and Samantha Stosur won the first set 6-4 against Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah but conceded the second set with the same scoreline.

Australia's Samantha Stosur and India's Leander Paes talk during an Australian Open match.(Reuters)

Veteran Leander Paes and his partner Samantha Stosur suffered a second round defeat in the mixed doubles event, ending India’s campaign at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Paes and Stosur won the first set 6-4 against Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah but conceded the second set with the same scoreline.

The third set went into tiebreak with the fifth seed German-Colombian duo emerging victorious 10-8.

Paes and Stosur had beaten the pair Dutch-Czech pairing of Wesley Koolhof Kveta Peschke in the round of 32.

The 45-year-old Paes had made a first round exit in the men’s doubles event with partner Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner Nicholas Monroe were also knocked out in the opening round of the event.

In the men’s singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran had also made a first round exit after coming through the Qualifiers while Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi could not make it to the singles main draw.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:57 IST

