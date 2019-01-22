Australian Open 2019: Leander Paes-Samantha Stosur crash out in second round

Veteran Leander Paes and his partner Samantha Stosur suffered a second round defeat in the mixed doubles event, ending India’s campaign at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Paes and Stosur won the first set 6-4 against Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah but conceded the second set with the same scoreline.

The third set went into tiebreak with the fifth seed German-Colombian duo emerging victorious 10-8.

Paes and Stosur had beaten the pair Dutch-Czech pairing of Wesley Koolhof Kveta Peschke in the round of 32.

The 45-year-old Paes had made a first round exit in the men’s doubles event with partner Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner Nicholas Monroe were also knocked out in the opening round of the event.

In the men’s singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran had also made a first round exit after coming through the Qualifiers while Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ankita Raina and Karman Thandi could not make it to the singles main draw.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:57 IST