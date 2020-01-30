Australian Open 2020 LIVE updates: Barty locked in battle, Roger Federer to take on Novak Djokovic
Aus Open: Catch all the live score and updates from the Australian Open 2020 from Melbourne.
10:02 hrs IST
Barty breaks Kenin
9:54 hrs IST
Kenin wins first set
9:53 hrs IST
Kenin comes roaring back
9:48 hrs IST
Barty in front in tie-breaker
9:44 hrs IST
It’s going down to the wire
9:42 hrs IST
Barty locked in a battle
Live updates: Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time while home hope Ashleigh Barty will have the nation urging her on in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.
Barty breaks Kenin
Barty hits her stride, that backhand is roaring and she has brought up a break point for the world No.1 at 30-40 up, and she does it! Kenin has been broken! That is the first break of serve for the match and Barty takes a 2-1 lead in the second set.
Kenin wins first set
Stunning comeback by Kenin, Barty has blown the advantage. Kenin wins the first set 7-6 after winning the tie-breaker 8-6! She won the last four points of that tie-breaker and also saved two set points in the process.
Kenin comes roaring back
Kenin wins three points in a row and now is up a set point of her own with another forehand winner! The American leads the tie-breaker 7-6.
Barty in front in tie-breaker
Barty and her big serving is too hot to handle, she is leading the tie-breaker 4-2 as the players switch ends.
Barty is leading the aces 8-2.
It’s going down to the wire
Barty locked in a battle
Ash Barty won the first game as both her and Sofia Kenin held serve, the Aussie going up 2-1 in the first set.