Australian Open 2020 LIVE updates: Barty locked in battle, Roger Federer to take on Novak Djokovic

Live updates: Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time while home hope Ashleigh Barty will have the nation urging her on in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

10:02 hrs IST Barty breaks Kenin Barty hits her stride, that backhand is roaring and she has brought up a break point for the world No.1 at 30-40 up, and she does it! Kenin has been broken! That is the first break of serve for the match and Barty takes a 2-1 lead in the second set.





9:54 hrs IST Kenin wins first set Stunning comeback by Kenin, Barty has blown the advantage. Kenin wins the first set 7-6 after winning the tie-breaker 8-6! She won the last four points of that tie-breaker and also saved two set points in the process.





9:53 hrs IST Kenin comes roaring back Kenin wins three points in a row and now is up a set point of her own with another forehand winner! The American leads the tie-breaker 7-6.





9:48 hrs IST Barty in front in tie-breaker Barty and her big serving is too hot to handle, she is leading the tie-breaker 4-2 as the players switch ends. Barty is leading the aces 8-2.





9:44 hrs IST It’s going down to the wire 12 up

12 down



A tiebreak will decide the opener. Who do you fancy to close it out?#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RGwG4iWssi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020



