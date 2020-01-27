Australian Open Day 8 Live Score: Simona Halep in action, Rafael Nadal rekindles rivalry with Nick Kyrgios

Australian Open Day 8 Live Score: Simona Halep would look to take advantage of big-time upsets in the women’s category as she faces Elise Mertens on Monday. Rafael Nadal will also take to the centre court when rekindles his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios. Yesterday, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty survived scare against USA’s Alison Riske to set up a quarterfinal clash against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who also made it through to the quarters after easy win over Maria Sakkari.

