e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Tennis / Brisbane International: Danielle Collins thrashes Elina Svitolina as Angelique Kerber, Johanna Konta also crash out

Brisbane International: Danielle Collins thrashes Elina Svitolina as Angelique Kerber, Johanna Konta also crash out

Svitolina, the world number five, went into the match as firm favourite but was never in the hunt against Collins, going down meekly 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes.

tennis Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Brisbane
File photo of Danielle Collins.
File photo of Danielle Collins.(AFP)
         

American Danielle Collins thrashed fourth seed and former champion Elina Svitolina in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday as Germany’s Angelique Kerber also crashed out. Svitolina, the world number five, went into the match as firm favourite but was never in the hunt against Collins, going down meekly 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes. Collins dominated every facet of the match against a disappointing Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2018.

The American served well and returned even better, winning 62 percent of the points off Svitolina’s first serve and 61 percent off her second. She joins two other US players in the second round following wins by Sophia Kenin and Alison Riske.

Kenin beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 while Riske downed Czech player Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-2. In a battle of former Grand Slam champions, Australia’s Samantha Stosur upset former German world number one Kerber in two tough sets. Stosur, 35, has slipped to 98 in the world rankings and has never played well in front of her home fans in Brisbane.

But with new coach -- and former doubles partner -- Rennae Stubbs at her side, Stosur played a strong tactical game to overcome Kerber. “She knows all the players, her tactical awareness and everything about the players is excellent,” Stosur said.

“That was something last year when I was going through without a coach, I found hard to do that day after day. “Even though we know a lot of players and you know what to do, having that other set of eyes doing that is obviously very helpful.” In other matches, Czech Barbora Strycova upset seventh seeded Briton Johanna Konta 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, and Ajla Tomljanovic beat fellow Australian Priscilla Hon 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, counting of votes on February 11
For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures
For Delhi, BJP’s poll plank is development and ‘people-friendly’ measures
Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement
Arvind Kejriwal tweets ‘five-word’ agenda after Delhi poll dates announcement
‘Working to pacify’: BJP on Cong claim that it instigated JNU violence
‘Working to pacify’: BJP on Cong claim that it instigated JNU violence
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a ‘Cybertruck’ to Mars
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a ‘Cybertruck’ to Mars
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
‘Risky home dept not with capable leaders’: Saamana critiques Pawar’s experiment
0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets BBL on fire - Watch
0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets BBL on fire - Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News