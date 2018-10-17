Today in New Delhi, India
Defending champion Dzumhur beaten at Kremlin Cup, Paire battles through

tennis Updated: Oct 17, 2018 09:50 IST
AFP
AFP
Moscow
Damir Dzumhur,Kremlin Cup,Egor Gerasimov
File picture of Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFP)

Reigning champion Damir Dzumhur saw his Kremlin Cup title defence come to an abrupt halt on Tuesday with a first-round loss to Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov.

The Bosnian, who won both the St Petersburg and Moscow tournaments last year, slumped to a 6-1 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 loss to the world number 217.

Gerasimov will next face charismatic Frenchman Benoit Paire for a place in the last eight.

Paire, who has not reached a quarter-final since February, beat Mischa Zverev 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-1.

“It was a good match. I wasn’t doing well at the beginning but then I got much better,” Paire said.

In the women’s draw, former world number two Vera Zvonareva set up a second-round meeting with second seed Karolina Pliskova.

The 34-year-old Zvonareva, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, saw off fellow Russian qualifier Irina Khromacheva 6-3, 6-3.

Top seed Simona Halep, who secured the year-end world-number-one ranking on Monday, pulled out of the tournament earlier on Tuesday to rest a troublesome back injury.

“While it’s disappointing to withdraw, I know it’s important to put my health first,” she said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:47 IST

