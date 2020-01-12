e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Tennis / Djokovic beats Nadal to keep Serbia alive in ATP Cup final

Djokovic beats Nadal to keep Serbia alive in ATP Cup final

Djokovic won 6-2 7-6(4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard on hardcourts, a surface Nadal has not beaten him on since 2013.

tennis Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:50 IST
Reuters
SYDNEY
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his Final singles match against Spain's Rafael Nadal.
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his Final singles match against Spain's Rafael Nadal.(REUTERS)
         

Novak Djokovic recorded a straight-sets victory over long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday to keep Serbia’s hopes alive in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney.

Djokovic won 6-2 7-6(4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard on hardcourts, a surface Nadal has not beaten him on since 2013.

The tie will now be decided by a high-stakes doubles match, where the world’s two highest-ranked players will face off to determine the winner of the $15 million event.

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut earlier completed a flawless tournament by defeating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1.

