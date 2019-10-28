e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Elina Svitolina eases past Karolina Pliskova in WTA finals

The eighth seed started her title defence impressively with a 7-6 (14/12), 6-4 win in one hour and 53 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

tennis Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Shenzhen
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.(REUTERS)
         

Defending champion Elina Svitolina continued her dominance over world number two Karolina Pliskova with a straight-sets victory at the WTA Finals in China on Monday.

Opening Purple Group, the eighth seed started her title defence impressively with a 7-6 (14/12), 6-4 win in one hour and 53 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

It was Svitolina’s fourth straight victory over a misfiring Pliskova who had 42 unforced errors.

“I was trying to be ready for her big serve and then take on the second serve,” Svitolina said after the match. “The surface is a little bit slow and I had more ti... it benefited my return.”

It was a disappointing result for Pliskova who started well, mixing trademark hard-hitting blows from the baseline with softer touch -- including an exquisite drop shot to capture a break in the first game.

But Svitolina slowly clawed her way back into the match and broke in the fourth game as Pliskova’s radar went awry.

It was a tense contest extending into a nerve-jangling tiebreaker with Pliskova’s bold approach saving six set points, but she miscued on the seventh as the Ukrainian finally drew first blood.

A frustrated Pliskova was broken immediately to open the second set and never seriously threatened to stage a comeback against an increasingly confident Svitolina.

The 25-year-old is hoping to end a barren season on a high having not captured a title since last year’s WTA Finals triumph.

Pliskova, who has a tour-leading four titles this season, is making her fourth straight appearance at the round-robin tournament and has reached the semi-finals for the past two years.

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu takes on Wimbledon winner Simona Halep in the later match in a battle of the past two Grand Slam champions.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 19:54 IST

tags
top news
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
Iconic dialogue from ‘Sholay’ is Shiv Sena’s dart at BJP over economy
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News