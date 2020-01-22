e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tennis / ‘Have a heart’ - Kyrgios blasts treatment of tearful Anisimova

‘Have a heart’ - Kyrgios blasts treatment of tearful Anisimova

The 18-year-old, after losing to world number 73 Zarina Diyas in the first round, was asked how she was managing her career without her father.

tennis Updated: Jan 22, 2020 10:17 IST
AFP
AFP
Melbourne
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S.
Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. (AP)
         

Nick Kyrgios urged reporters Wednesday to “have a heart” after American teenager Amanda Anisimova was reduced to tears by being asked about the death of her father. The American youngster’s father and coach Konstantin Anisimov died suddenly ahead of last year’s US Open, and the Australian Open was her first Grand Slam tournament since the tragedy.

The 18-year-old, after losing to world number 73 Zarina Diyas in the first round, was asked how she was managing her career without her father.

“Do we really have to talk about this so fast after a match?” she replied, before breaking down in her post-match press conference.

Australian Kyrgios, reportedly Anisimova’s mixed doubles partner at the Australian Open, slammed the line of questioning.

“This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it’s not fair. Keep your head up Amanda,” he tweeted, with others on social media also condemning the journalist.

Anisimova is among a generation of teenage women starting to make their mark after she reached the French Open semi-finals in June, upsetting defending champion Simona Halep on the way.

She reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park in 2019 and went on to claim her first WTA title at Bogota, ending the year ranked 24th in the world.

tags
top news
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
India’s alcohol imports aren’t causing a trade hangover
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
Constitution preamble reading made mandatory in Maharashtra schools from Jan 26
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
WhatsApp launches Dark Mode in the new beta update for Android
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News