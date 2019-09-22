Imperious Daniil Medvedev crushes Borna Coric in Saint Petersburg final

tennis

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev crushed Borna Coric on his way to winning the ATP event in Saint Petersburg on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

World number four Medvedev, who since July has reached five finals in as many tournaments, won his third title of the year and sixth of his career.

“I’m really happy, my style is more to hide my emotions, but it was hard not to scream with joy,” said Medvedev after the match in front of his audience.

Medvedev, 23, won the first set in 40 minutes after breaking Coric for the first time at 3-2 and blitzed the Croat in the second to comfortably claim the title.

