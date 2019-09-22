e-paper
Imperious Daniil Medvedev crushes Borna Coric in Saint Petersburg final

World number four Medvedev, who since July has reached five finals in as many tournaments, won his third title of the year and sixth of his career.

tennis Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Saint Petersburg
Daniil Medvedev holds the trophy after winning the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament.
Daniil Medvedev holds the trophy after winning the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament.(AP)
         

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev crushed Borna Coric on his way to winning the ATP event in Saint Petersburg on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

World number four Medvedev, who since July has reached five finals in as many tournaments, won his third title of the year and sixth of his career.

“I’m really happy, my style is more to hide my emotions, but it was hard not to scream with joy,” said Medvedev after the match in front of his audience.

Medvedev, 23, won the first set in 40 minutes after breaking Coric for the first time at 3-2 and blitzed the Croat in the second to comfortably claim the title.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 22:02 IST

