e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Insatiable Serena Williams in hot pursuit of slam number 24 - again

Insatiable Serena Williams in hot pursuit of slam number 24 - again

Since then she has come tantalisingly close to tying Margaret Court’s singles record, losing in the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in both 2018 and 2019, and is determined not to give up the chase.

tennis Updated: Aug 30, 2020 09:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
NEW YORK
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Serena Williams watches a shot to Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, during the second round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York. Williams is scheduled to play in the U.S. Open, scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Serena Williams watches a shot to Arantxa Rus, of the Netherlands, during the second round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York. Williams is scheduled to play in the U.S. Open, scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP)
         

Serena Williams declared she is ready - yet again - to fight it out for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title when the U.S. Open beings on Monday in a COVID-19 secure bubble. The 38-year-old American has been stuck on 23 slams since triumphing at the Australian Open in January 2017.

Since then she has come tantalisingly close to tying Margaret Court’s singles record, losing in the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in both 2018 and 2019, and is determined not to give up the chase.

“Obviously I’m never satisfied. That’s been the story of my career,” Williams told reporters on Saturday at Flushing Meadows, where she claimed her first Grand Slam singles title 21 years ago.

“It’s like I’ll never be satisfied until I retire,” she added. “I’m never going to stop until I retire. It’s just my personality.”

Williams’s build-up has been rather laboured as she has been stretched to three sets in each of the five matches she has contested since action on the WTA-Tour resumed following the five-month COVID-19 hiatus.

She was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open before suffering a last-16 exit at the Western & Southern Open earlier this week.

Despite those long tussles, she said was not fatigued “in the sense of match play”.

Due to lockdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Open will not be the final Grand Slam of 2020. The French Open, which traditionally begins in late May, has been pushed back to start in late September.

“Normally you feel a little more worn in, ready to get this final slam over,” said Williams. “But it’s not even the final slam any more, at least for this year. I don’t really know how to feel.”

tags
top news
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
With nearly 79,000 new cases of Covid-19, India sets grim world record
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know
Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know
ISIS suspect Mustakim Khan wanted to carry out suicide attack: Report
ISIS suspect Mustakim Khan wanted to carry out suicide attack: Report
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In