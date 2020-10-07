e-paper
Home / Tennis / Kvitova powers past Siegemund to make French Open semis

Kvitova powers past Siegemund to make French Open semis

tennis Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 7, 2020 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates winning her quarter final match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 7, 2020 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates winning her quarter final match against Germany's Laura Siegemund REUTERS/Charles Platiau(REUTERS)
         

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova powered past unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, a two-times champion at Wimbledon, reached the last four stage on the claycourts at Roland Garros for the second time since 2012 and was yet to lose a set at this year’s tournament in Paris.

Siegemund, ranked 66th in the world, did not pose a challenge in the opening set but gave a good account of herself in the second despite suffering a lower back problem midway through the set.

Kvitova converted her second match point when her 32-year-old opponent served a double fault and the Czech will meet the winner of the all-American clash between Danielle Collins and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a place in the final.

