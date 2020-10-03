e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez

Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez

Kvitova was caught cold on a clammy Court Suzanne Lenglen as she trailed 5-1 in the opening set against last year’s French Open junior champion who played beautifully early on.

tennis Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 3, 2020 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates during her third round match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 3, 2020 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates during her third round match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez (REUTERS)
         

Petra Kvitova required all her firepower to subdue Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez as she overcame a terrible start to win 7-5 6-3 and reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Czech struck 32 winners and needed every one of them to halt her young opponent’s dream debut.

Kvitova was caught cold on a clammy Court Suzanne Lenglen as she trailed 5-1 in the opening set against last year’s French Open junior champion who played beautifully early on.

Kvitova had to save a set point at 1-5 and another at 3-5 before her power game really began to have an impact.

She won nine games in a row to take charge but the 5ft 4ins Fernandez, the youngest player left in the draw, never looked flustered as she continued asking questions of her fellow left-hander with clever shot-making.

Fernandez recovered one break of serve in the second set and, with Kvitova showing signs of anxiety, had two more break points to level the set at 4-4 but Kvitova held firm to move 5-3 ahead with a superbly-angled volley.

There was a fair amount of relief in Kvitova’s expression as she hammered a winner for victory, offering some warm words to her opponent at the net.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova has reached the fourth round in Paris for the fifth time and will be starting to fancy her chances with China’s unseeded Shuai Zhang up next.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ian Chadband)

tags
top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In