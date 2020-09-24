e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Milos Raonic, Belinda Bencic pull out of French Open

Milos Raonic, Belinda Bencic pull out of French Open

Canada’s Milos Raonic and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic have pulled out of the French Open, organizers said on Thursday as they made the draw for the final Grand Slam of the year.

tennis Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Milos Raonic in action.
Milos Raonic in action.(Getty Images)
         

Canada’s Milos Raonic and Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic have pulled out of the French Open, organizers said on Thursday as they made the draw for the final Grand Slam of the year. Raonic, ranked 20th in the world, played the Italian Open last week and was eliminated in the second round.

Meanwhile, women’s world No. 10 Bencic was knocked out in straight sets in her first match in Rome after getting a bye into the second round.

Bencic’s withdrawal means only six of the top-10 ranked women’s players will compete at Roland Garros, with defending champion Ash Barty, US Open champion Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu skipping the tournament.

Spain’s Fernando Verdasco was also a late withdrawal. The French Open, usually held in May-June but postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, begins on Sunday.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In