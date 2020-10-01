e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Muguruza eases into French Open third round

Muguruza eases into French Open third round

The Spanish 11th seed made only 13 unforced errors to set up a meeting with American Danielle Collins in the bottom part of the draw where Sofia Kenin is the highest seed - fourth - remaining.

tennis Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
PARIS
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 1, 2020 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova REUTERS/Charles Platiau(REUTERS)
         

Former champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the French Open third round with a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova on Thursday. It was a welcome stroll on court Suzanne Lenglen for 2016 winner Muguruza, who had fought for three hours in her opening match and needed just over an hour to see off Pliskova.

The Spanish 11th seed made only 13 unforced errors to set up a meeting with American Danielle Collins in the bottom part of the draw where Sofia Kenin is the highest seed - fourth - remaining.

After an early exchange of breaks, Muguruza took full advantage of Pliskova’s poor serve - only 42% of first serves in - to bag the opening set.

Pliskova’s service rate improved in the second set but Muguruza sprayed the court with winners, making sure there was no comeback for the world number 69.

tags
top news
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In