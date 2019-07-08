Novak Djokovic beats David Goffin, reaches 11th Wimbledon quarter-final

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals again after beating Ugo Humbert in straight sets.Djokovic took advantage of 34 unforced errors to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court and set up a meeting with David Goffin.Djokovic, who beat Kevin Anderson in last year’s final, reached his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal. That puts him level with Boris Becker in fourth place on the all-time list. Roger Federer was trying to reach a record-extending 17th later.Goffin beat Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.Sam Querrey also advanced after winning an all-American matchup against Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).