Novak Djokovic beats David Goffin, reaches 11th Wimbledon quarter-final

Novak Djokovic took advantage of 34 unforced errors to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court and set up a meeting with David Goffin.

tennis Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:50 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against France's Ugo Humbert.(REUTERS)

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals again after beating Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

Djokovic took advantage of 34 unforced errors to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court and set up a meeting with David Goffin.

Djokovic, who beat Kevin Anderson in last year’s final, reached his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal. That puts him level with Boris Becker in fourth place on the all-time list. Roger Federer was trying to reach a record-extending 17th later.

Goffin beat Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sam Querrey also advanced after winning an all-American matchup against Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 22:56 IST

