Rafael Nadal to play in Brisbane ahead of Australian Open

World number one Rafael Nadal will launch his 2019 Australian campaign at the Brisbane International in January, organisers said on Saturday.

The Spaniard first played the tournament last year and went on to reach the final of the Australian Open against Roger Federer.

“I am really looking forward to starting another season in Brisbane. I’m so excited to be coming back in 2019,” Nadal said. “The field is always strong and the venue is amazing.”

The Spaniard this month won an 11th French Open for his 17th Grand Slam title.

The Brisbane International is held from December 30 to January 6.