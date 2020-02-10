e-paper
Sania Mirza lost 26kgs in 4 months, shares photo on social media

Sania returned to competitive tennis in style by winning the Hobart International title in January after defeating second-seeded Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

tennis Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:17 IST
Mumbai
Sania Mirza of India plays a forehand shot.(Getty Images)
         

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza floored her fans with a post on social media where she shared her weight loss journey and how she shed 26 kgs in four months aiming to make a comeback after a long layoff.

“89 kilos vs 63. we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby ..

“feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can,” Sania said in her post.

 

Sania returned to competitive tennis in style by winning the Hobart International title in January after defeating second-seeded Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Sania returned to competition after a two-year hiatus, initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018. She had to retire mid-way into her women’s doubles first-round match with a calf injury in the Australian Open.

Tennis News