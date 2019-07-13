Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to lift maiden Wimbledon title

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep stunned seven-time champion Serena Williams to win the Wimbledon title for the first time in her career on Saturday. Halep beat Serena 6-2, 6-2 to win the title at the iconic venue in London.

This is Halep’s second grand slam title after winning French Open in 2018. The result denied Williams from equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of winning 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

“My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon,” said Halep.

“I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn’t very well. I have never played a better match.

“I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club.”

Williams bluntly admitted she had not been at the races against a superior opponent.

“She played out of her mind. I was like a deer in the headlights,” said Williams.

An inspired Halep took full advantage of an error-strewn display by seven-times champion Williams to become the first Romanian to win the Wimbledon title.

The 27-year-old Halep broke serve in the opening game and raced into a 4-0 lead. She remained rock solid throughout and Williams simply could not respond.

There were signs that Williams was finding her range in the second set but Halep was undaunted and reeled off the last five games, the contest ending after Williams buried a forehand into the net after 56 minutes.

It is the second year running that Williams arrived in the final seeking to match Margaret Court’s record 24 singles majors. Last year she failed to get a set against Angelique Kerber. She then went on to lose the U.S. Open final.

((With Agency Inputs))

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 19:46 IST