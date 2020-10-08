e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager Iga Zwiatek on Saturday, was the most aggressive player throughout the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

tennis Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 8, 2020 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. waves as she celebrates winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 8, 2020 Sofia Kenin of the U.S. waves as she celebrates winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova (REUTERS)
         

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year with a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova at the French Open on Thursday.

The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager Iga Zwiatek on Saturday, was the most aggressive player throughout the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Seventh seed Kvitova, in her first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros since 2012, was often forced out of position by her crafty 21-year-old opponent.

Kenin raced into a 4-1 lead as Kvitova showed some nerves after holding her first service game to love and, despite her Czech opponent finally getting into the groove, it was enough for the American to bag the first set.

Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova lost her serve to fall 3-2 behind in the second before breaking back for 5-5, only to drop serve again.

Kenin did not miss her chance as she served for the match for the second time, seeing it through when Kvitova’s cross-court forehand flew wide.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Simran Singh, KXIP struggle
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Simran Singh, KXIP struggle
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In