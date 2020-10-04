e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Teenager Sinner downs Zverev to reach last eight in Paris

Teenager Sinner downs Zverev to reach last eight in Paris

The 19-year-old, who will also be the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to feature in the last eight at Roland Garros, will face 12-times champion Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

tennis Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:04 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev in four sets, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev in four sets, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(AP)
         

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner became the first debutant to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Rafael Nadal in 2005 when he downed German sixth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who will also be the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to feature in the last eight at Roland Garros, will face 12-times champion Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

The South Tyrolian, winner of last year’s NextGen ATP Finals, dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but he never lost his composure.

Sinner ended it on a windswept Court Suzanne Lenglen with a booming forehand that Zverev could only return into the net.

Frenchman Hugo Gaston, who plays later on Sunday, and German Daniel Altmaier, on court on Monday, are other debutants looking to reach the last eight in Paris.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Bhim Army chief wants ‘Y’ security cover for Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP ahead of Bihar Assembly election
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In