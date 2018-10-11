Today in New Delhi, India
Zverev dashes past De Minaur into Shanghai quarters

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Alex de Minaur of Australia during their men's singles third round match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on October 11, 2018(AFP)

Rising star Alexander Zverev brushed aside Australia’s new teenaged number one Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-4 to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 21-year-old German fourth seed was ruthless as he took the first set in just 29 minutes although his 19-year-old opponent showed more fight in the second.

Zverev has been suffering with a cold but ratcheted up the pressure to grab the all-important break of serve in the ninth game before closing out the match against De Minaur, who earlier this week replaced Nick Kyrgios as Australia’s top-ranked player.

Zverev will face 11th seed Kyle Edmund in the last eight after the Briton defeated Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

