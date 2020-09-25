Assam reduces quarantine period from 10 days to 24 hours for passengers coming to the state

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:25 IST

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam has reduced the quarantine period of passengers coming to the state from 10 days to 24 hours, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters, Sarma said, “People coming to Assam will undergo RT-PCR tests and will now be given test results within 24 hours. The quarantine period has been reduced to 24 hours from 10 days.”

“Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is coming to the state (Assam) will not be required to undergo quarantine or testing on arrival,” Sarma added.

Sarma further informed that there has been a comparative change in the COVID-19 positivity rate of cases in Assam.

“In the month of September, the positivity rate has either gone down or flattened as compared to the month of August. We have done 40,000 tests in August but now, it has been reduced to 30,000 tests. But, we need to check the cause whether it is due to the low number of testing or actually the cases have come down,” he said.

There will be massive testing in Assam from September 28 to September 30, he added.

