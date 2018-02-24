Assam will mark September 22 as Rhino Day to raise awareness about the animal

The Assam government will be observing September 22 as Rhino Day to generate public awareness on protection of the one-horned pachyderm, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said. “A day dedicated to the approximately 2,500 rhino population in the state will be a tribute to the rhinoceros — the pride of Assam,” the chief minister said at the 10th meeting of State Board for Wildlife here last night.

A State Rhino Project in line with National Rhino Project will be launched in Assam soon for protecting the pachyderms from threats of poaching, he said. The CM also asked the wildlife board to raise a quick response team to rush to the sites where animal deaths have occurred unnaturally. Taking into account the recent deaths of tuskers in railway accidents, Sonowal asked the board to initiate a survey of elephant corridors in the state with the help of the World Wildlife Fund.

“Once the elephant corridor mapping in completed, we will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Railways to take remedial steps like creating tunnels or overpass for the elephants,” he added. The meeting also discussed plans to form a wildlife health and research institute to study diseases of animals and suggest appropriate treatment mechanism, a government official said. A Special Battalion will be raised to protect wild animals in Manas National Park, the official added.

