Best of 2018: Travel back in time to five great destinations of India and abroad

It is already the end of 2018. Many of us would agree that the year passed by in a blink. Amidst all the political game for the ‘throne’ and Bollywood gossips and weddings, we took our readers to different cities and countries, as we explored different cultures, traditions and cuisines. Here’s a sneak peek into five best places we covered this year that were all a traveller’s paradise.

Puglia

Everybody falls in love with Italy. For many, it is the canals of Venice, while others are awestruck by the beauty of Rome. However, we looked at the southern regions of Italy and explored Puglia. The beautiful countryside made for a perfect road trip, which covered areas such as Ostuni, Locorotondo and Alberobello. While Ostuni had beautiful beaches, Alberobello was filled with Trullis. Locorotondo among the other two towns, looked more luxurious and is a perfect place to let loose the foodie in you.

Maheshwar

Situated mere 90kms from the capital of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, Maheshwar is a town that makes for a perfect day trip. You’ll notice the Maheshwar Ghat, situated on the banks of Narmada River, brimming with Hindu devotees seeking holy blessings. Navigating your way through the Ahilya Fort, named after the revered queen, Ahilyabai Holkar, you realise that the cultural impact of this royal family is visibly stamped all over this ancient town. The key takeaway from this place is the famed Maheshwari sari, a handwoven creation that supports the local economy even today.

Ladakh

Looking like a trail of huge chiselled rocks, Ladakh does not fit your typical quintessential definition of beauty. However, the plain geometric monasteries, white stupas and landscape will change the whole idea of what heaven looks like. Sitting pretty in the Indus valley is the five-century old Matho monastery, which is one among the only two in Ladakh that represents the Sakyapa sect of Tibetian Buddhism. For animal lovers, you can easily spot a dzo here. Ladakh is also known for Pashmina shawls, stoles and handmade woollen socks, gloves and sweaters.

Verona

This place is a charming town tucked away in the northern part of Italy, which is often overlooked by travellers in favour of the bigger Italian cities. From the Piazza delle Erbe, a historic plaza in the town’s city centre, to the Arena di Verona, the third-largest amphitheatre in Italy, you are sure to have your fill of some great examples of Roman architecture. A trip to Verona is incomplete without visiting Juliet’s House and recounting the timeless love story of Romeo and Juliet.

Agra

The first thing that comes to our mind when we think of Agra is Taj Mahal. A lot has been said about the beautiful all-white structure. However, the city is not only about the monument. Overshadowed by the beauty of Taj Mahal, there are many other heritage sites such as Buland Darwaza at Fatehpur Sikri and the Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah that are also architectural marvels in themselves. Just like Taj, in terms of heritage sites, the food culture of Agra is overshadowed by petha. Dishes such as Makhan Ka Samosa and Aloo Tikki are a few other delicacies that are a must-try when in Agra.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 10:56 IST