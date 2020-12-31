Dubai New Years Celebration 2020: Catch the live light and fireworks show at Burj Khalifa

travel

New Year’s is an exciting time, and celebrations on 31st December, the last day of the year are looked forward to for the whole year. And 2020 is extra special on account of it being the beginning of a brand new decade. And while most of us will be celebrating, some of us may end up being stuck at work or home, while some may try to avoid New Year’s traffic and just celebrate at home. And for those of you who are planning on having a simple New Year’s, why not tune in to the fascinating and spellbinding shows that will be on display at Dubai’s tallest building, and also the world’s at 829.8 meters, the Burj Khalifa.

The officials handling the show promise that the feature which will include fireworks, LED shows and laser displays lighting up the sky and will be “bigger, better and brighter” than ever before. Thousands of spectators will line up outside the venue to see the magnificent display. And if you also wish to catch the spellbinding feature you can watch it live here.

Here is the live link to see the New Year spectacle.

In the sky spectacle last year falcons, camels and other elements of the UAE’s heritage were seen to welcome 2019, we wonder what the display will have this year.

The Burj Khalifa was inaugurated as part of a new development called Downtown Dubai in 2010, while it’s construction started in 2004. is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since it opened in 2009, the Burj Khalifa has remained the tallest building in the world. The building’s primary structure is made of concrete. Burj Khalifa was designed by Adrian Smith, of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and its design is inspired by the Islamic architecture that is seen in the Gulf region, like the Great Mosque of Samarra.

