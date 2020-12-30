New Year 2020: A look at celebrations across the world

travel

The New Year is almost here and it’s time to ring 2020 in high spirits. There are exciting scenes happening around the globe for New Year’s Eve and we have narrowed the best of the lot for you.

1. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

Sydney is well-known for its New Year celebrations. Its brilliant display of fireworks may be the most admired and loved event in the whole wide world during the New Year’s. The fireworks are launched from near the Sydney Opera House. The harbor bridge in the city becomes the center point of attraction for viewing the show. Sydney is one destination where you’re guaranteed to have an unforgettable NYE experience.

2. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

The first place that comes to mind while thinking about New Year destinations outside India is probably Edinburgh. Crazy dances on the streets, spectacular fireworks setting off at midnight, music concerts are the highlights.

The grand street party outside the Edinburgh Castle with a torchlight march marks the beginning the celebrations, followed by a huge open-air Ceilidh, a social event that involves folk music and dancing. Edinburgh is hands down one of the best places in the world to celebrate New Year’s

.

3. NEW YORK CITY, USA

Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop: The iconic ball -- a 12-foot glittering sphere weighing 11,875 pounds -- is dropped each year at the turn of midnight that is accompanied by celebrity music acts, light shows, tons of confetti dropped over you.

Times Square, with its world famous ball drop is the best place to witness the fireworks. The event has been immortalized in many Hollywood movies. Millions of revelers celebrate the big night as the clock strikes 12.

4. ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

Rembrandtplein, Nieuwmarkt, Museumplein, and Dam Square are few of the public spots around this beautiful Dutch city to enjoy the best view of firework displays. New Year’s Eve fireworks light the sky over the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam.

This is believed to be one the first cities of the world that began celebrating New Year’s. The fantastical New Year’s Eve lightshow in Amsterdam, which is closeby, is also renowned.

5. RIO DE JANERIO, BRAZIL

Rio’s Copacabana Beach gets a monochromatic twist on New Year’s Eve as million revelers, clad in white cram on the beach. White is meant to bring good luck in the New Year. People gather in the beach to drink champagne, dance to samba music and be dazzled by the massive fireworks. While Copacabana parties all year round, the scene gets more special on New Year’s Eve.

6. BERLIN, GERMANY

Berlin’s streets are the most crowded ones on the last night of the year. Many flock to the city for its open-air street parties that include live performances, mind-boggling lightshow and awesome fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

The main event is a gigantic street party with video screens, live music stages, all making it the craziest event of the country.

7. ORLANDO, FLORIDA

New Year’s Eve at Disney World offers the best celebratory options with themed parties, dance events, live entertainment, raining confetti and photo booths. The countdown to midnight is the main attraction as is the live band and the mammoth display of fireworks. One of the world’s most electric New Year’s Eve parties, Orlando draws in over a million revelers on this day.

8. LONDON, UK

Welcome the New Year in London, where the celebrations start with festive parties and midnight fireworks by the river Thames. The festivities continue throughout the day in this historic city with parades on the streets that includes a procession close to the Big Ben. Some of the best New Year’s Eve parties in the world are held in London.

9. TOKYO, JAPAN

Usher the year with an unconventional approach in the Japanese way with a visit one of the city’s temples. At midnight, a monk will ring the temple bell 108 times to purify you from 108 worldly desires and send you into the New Year as cleansed as possible. The 108 desires are linked to the number of worldly desires you must overcome to reach nirvana.

10. CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

NYE celebrations go on for three days in this vibrant South African city. At the famous Victoria and Alfred waterfront of Cape Town, a free event with musical performances, light shows and great food from more than 80 restaurants and food trucks line up make it the place to be. The clubs and dancing in the Cape Quarter on New Year’s Eve make it worth your while.

