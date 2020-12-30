New Year 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages, images and greetings to share with your loved ones

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:48 IST

New Year’s Eve is around the corner and no one wants to be late when it come to sending greetings to loved ones. Here a few wishes you can use to remind your loved ones that you care:

May happiness and health follow you in the year to come. Happy New Year 2020!

For somebody like you with a smile so bright, I wish sunny days and a happy life althrough!Happy New Year 2020!

Wishing you a brand new year full of joy, laughter and lots of fun. Happy New Year 2020!

Wishing you a year of happiness and good health as this year comes to a conclusion.Happy New Year 2020!

Here’s to an exciting new year and all of the wishes and promises it has to offer you.Happy New Year 2020!

May you get new opportunities and receive outstanding rewards. Happy New Year 2020!

May your dreams and wishes come true, and may prosperity touch your feet. Wishing you a Happy New Year 2020!

I expect you’ll get the strength to forego the past year and anticipate some promising new year ahead of time. Happy New Year 2020!

What is done is done, and as you look back to the year, learn in the past and wish for a brighter future in light of these lessons learned.Happy New Year 2020!

I wish this year comes to a conclusion it also ends all of the issues and attract all of the success and happiness for you and your family.Happy New Year 2020!

