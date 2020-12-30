Year 2020: Here are 10 interesting things we bet you didn’t know about New Year’s Eve

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:02 IST

Most of you already have celebration plans in place and are extremely excited to say 2019 goodbye in your own special way. While New Year’s Eve is one event where people come together to enjoy, many of us are not aware of the significance of this day. Here are some interesting facts about the day that might take you by surprise.

1. In America, it is strongly believed that eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Eve will bring good luck in the coming year.

2. People in Italy believe that wearing red underwear on New Year’s Day will bring them good luck.

3. New Year’s Eve and resolutions are synonymous. Resolutions at this time of the year an age-old tradition, in which one may resolve to change an unwanted habit or characteristic. This practice is first believed to have started in the Western Hemisphere and later moved to the Eastern Hemisphere too.

4. Roman emperor Julius Caesar should be given due credit for establishing New Year’s Day. This day was part of the Julian calendar that he introduced in 45 BC.

5. The earliest recording of New Year celebrations dates back to 2000 BC in ancient Mesopotamia. The event took place in mid-March around the time of the vernal equinox.

6. The month of January is named after the Roman god Janus. He had two faces, one looking forward and one looking backward. Janus is said to rule over doors, beginnings and endings.

7. The Gregorian calendar restored January 1 as New Year’s Day, in 1582. In the current times, New Year’s Day is probably the most celebrated public holiday.

8. It is possible to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice in a single day. By travelling from Samoa to American Samoa (they’re separated by 24 hours), you can rewind the clock and revel again.

9. According to a tradition in Romania, farmers try to talk to their animals talk on New Year’s Day. They believe that talking to the animals brings good luck and better health.

10. Eating grapes at midnight on New Year’s is a tradition in Spain. People from Spain believe that eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight ensures 12 lucky months in the year ahead.

