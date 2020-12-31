Tips to dress for New Year’s Eve
It’s time to stock up your closet with lots of sequins, velvet and embellishments as you gear up to bid adieu to 2019 and ring in the New Year.fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:51 IST
As you bid adieu to 2019, you would want to dress to impress while partying with your friends. Dressing for New Year’s Eve can be tricky as you need to have the right amount of shimmer and sequins in your wardrobe. And without it the party looks seem to be incomplete. The right type of hair and makeup is also important to flatter the look. Here are some cool inspiration for you to help you dress for the New Year’s Eve in style.
1. Disco diva
Pull off this sensational holographic paillettes dress which has been teamed with a pair of sequined kitten heels. You can evoke your inner Marilyn Monroe by recreating her iconic, vintage curls with the look.
Pro tip: This look deserves oxblood lips and matching eyeshadow to make it more dramatic for your New Year’s Eve party.
2. Flapper fashion
Remember the free-spirited and fashionable flappers from 1920s that were the epitome of beauty? You can evoke the same boldness and dance your way to glory in a velvet dress with fringes. A pair of silver studded booties will create the rest of the magic.
Pro tip: A one-shoulder dress like this needs a hairdo that flaunts your collar bone or clavicle in all its glory.
3. Embellished vow
View this post on Instagram
All eyes on us 👀✨
A feathered collar shirt has been teamed with a pair of fully embellished pants for that party feel. As the disco lights blink, all eyes are going to be on you and your moves!
Pro tip: Match your embellished pants with a solid coloured upper as done here, wherein the black and gold pants have been paired with a black shirt.
4. Neon nation
Neon has dominated the runway all year round and before you bid adieu to 2019, make sure you sport neon one last time. Going all neon can be trendy. Here, the model is rocking a neon suit with a neon tee and a pair of white sneakers.
Pro tip: Opt for finger waves while styling your hair to give a retro vibe to your look.
4. Take a bow
Who says pussy bows are only for ladies? Men, too, can rock it. Pick a sleek, satin pussy bow shirt and team it with a pair of fitted pants. You can either match the tones for a party look or go for colour blocking.
Pro tip: Layering with a pussy bow shirt for men might be a little risky, because you might end up looking OTT. So, keep it basic.
5. Dipped in sequins
View this post on Instagram
2019 is almost done, here's dropping the last shoot of this year as we usher into 2020.
Take your look a notch up by glistening head to toe in a power suit. This sequined pantsuit has been styled with an organza shirt with a pussy bow. The look has been complemented with a pair of sparkly silver boots.
Pro tip: Go for smoky dramatic eyes with centre-parted straight hair.
Credits:
Story, creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal
Photos: Manoj Verma
Models: Palak Singhal, Sachin Kabir, Muzammil Bhat, Deepika Singh, Arsh Wahi, Harshman, Anushka Tewari and Saumya Bhandari
Model coordination: Purple Thoughts, TSS and Talent Factory
Wardrobe: Amit Aggarwal, Gaurav Gupta, Jenjum Gadi, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, Philocaly, Brown Men’s Wardrobe and Mint.Blush
Shoes: Steve Madden and Jeetinder Sandhu
Hair : Sunny, makeup : Suhansh Petwal and Ishani Sinha
Location: Dragonfly Experience Delhi