Bangladeshi devotees flock to India to celebrate Durga puja

Durga Puja organizers are trying to give their best effort through colourful pandals. Many domestic and international tourists come to visit West Bengal to participate in this festival.

Siliguri, West Bengal
A view of an Idol of the goddess Durga at a Durga Puja Pandal on the first day of Durga Puja. (Representational)
A view of an Idol of the goddess Durga at a Durga Puja Pandal on the first day of Durga Puja. (Representational)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Siliguri is ready to celebrate Durga Puja, the largest festival in West Bengal. More than 2,000 pujas are organised every year in North Bengal, with 432 being held in Siliguri alone.

Durga Puja organizers are trying to give their best effort through colourful pandals. Many domestic and international tourists come to visit West Bengal to participate in this festival.

Following this tradition, a large number of Bangladeshi nationals are coming to West Bengal to celebrate the puja.

After the inauguration of Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) near Siliguri under the Jalpaiguri district, many Bangladeshi festival lovers are using this new route for pandal-hopping. Most of the Bangladeshi nationals are from Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, and Rongpure districts of Bangladesh.

According to the Bangladeshi nationals, a country like India is famous for festivals and they are unable to see festivals like these back home.

During this time, West Bengal is celebrating its largest festival -- Durga puja -- so we do not want to miss the opportunity, they added.

According to Customs, the number of Bangladeshi tourists coming to Siliguri is 20 to 30 per cent more from the Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 09:43 IST

