Hiking has become extremely popular in recent times; it not only keeps the body in shape but is also a great way to rejuvenate oneself. Walking through luscious green terrain be it hills or plains refreshes the mind and body and gives a much-needed break from the mundaneness of city life. As pleasant as it sounds, the journey can become quite a nightmare without proper gear and hiking essentials.

Warm clothes, hiking boots and a lightweight but strong bag are of course must-haves that everyone is aware of, but here is a checklist of essentials which are not commonly remembered to be carried for a hiking adventure.

Topographical Maps and a Compass: Going with a guide is a great idea but don’t forget, a forest can be fun as well as tricky. It is best to study and carry a map along with a compass to be able to steer your way out with ease and precision.

Repair Kit and Tools: A simple multi-tool knife, like the Swiss Army knife, can come in handy in various situations for cutting bushes that block your way, cut tangled ropes or to just cut fruits to eat. Duct tape and Tenacious Tape are also excellent tools for repairing gear while on a hike.

Tenacious Tape is useful in fixing sleeping pad punctures, tent fabric tears, etc., while duct tape can be used to fix broken tent poles, to repair sunglasses and also to prevent blisters on the hot spots that one might develop on one’s foot.

Energy and hydration: It is essential to stay well-hydrated on the trail. The body needs water to keep all its critical systems running properly. Also, it is important to remember that while water is critically important, it’s also one of the heaviest things to carry, hence new age alkaline water from brands such as Evocus, Aava, Urban Platter, Malaki and others can be handy. Alkaline water is proving to be a better source of hydration and detoxification, while also improving the body’s metabolism.

Nutritional bars and dry fruits: When preparing for a hike, it is best to carry enough calories in a compact form to sustain your energy for a long day of activity. These small energy-packed eatables will help keep you energetic and will not let you starve till you stop for a proper meal.

PLB (Personal Locator Beacon): A personal locator beacon can be a lifesaver in any unforeseen circumstances. PLB is a device which can be used to send a GPS emergency signal from the wilderness in areas without cell phone reception. This device is always going to prove to be a good investment and be your guardian angel in case of emergencies.

