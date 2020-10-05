e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Japan to restart business travel with South Korea

Japan to restart business travel with South Korea

Japan and South Korea are likely to agree as early as this week to restart short- and long-term business travel between the two countries.

travel Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:41 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Tokyo
This move is aimed at helping their economies following travel curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This move is aimed at helping their economies following travel curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.(Unsplash)
         

Japan and South Korea are likely to agree as early as this week to restart short- and long-term business travel between the two countries, the Nikkei reported, in a move aimed at helping their economies following travel curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Short-term visitors will not need to quarantine if they show proof of a negative coronavirus test and provide a travel itinerary upon entry, the Japanese daily reported on Monday, citing unidentified government sources from both sides.

Long-term visitors will be able to enter with a test and two weeks of self-isolation, the Nikkei said, adding that the deal is expected to take effect as soon as this month.

The Japanese government hopes the move will also help improve ties between the two neighbours that have been strained by issues including compensation for forced wartime labour and export restrictions, the Nikkei said.

South Korea would become the second country after Singapore with which Japan reopens for both short- and long-term stays. Japan has reopened to long-term visitors from nine countries including Thailand and Vietnam.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In