e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Mexico’s tourism website in a daze due to strange English translations

Mexico’s tourism website in a daze due to strange English translations

Operators of the Visitmexico.com website were left red-faced on Friday when the English version of the tourism information portal suddenly sprouted a series of comic or literal translations.

travel Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:23 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Saumya Sharma
A colourful street in Mexico teeming with people. (Representational Image)
A colourful street in Mexico teeming with people. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
         

The sometimes literal nature of automated translation programs has tripped up plenty of tourists -- or in the case of Mexico, its entire tourism board.

Operators of the Visitmexico.com website were left red-faced on Friday when the English version of the tourism information portal suddenly sprouted a series of comic or literal translations.

Confusion escalated to the point where Mexico’s government issued an apology. By Saturday, Visitmexico.com was itself on holiday, showing a picturesque image of a street in Mexico and a giant banner that reads “New website coming soon.”

State names such as Guerrero and Hidalgo were rendered on the website as “Warrior” and “Noble” -- proper English translations for Spanish 101, but not what would appear on a map or when doing a hotel search.

ALSO READ: Grim Reaper spotted in Puerto Morelos, Mexico; asks people to stay home

As well as the curious but technically accurate translations, other mistakes weren’t so literal.

The popular Yucatan resort town of Tulum was rendered as “Jumpsuit”, while the town of Aculco appeared as “I Blame,” and the city of Ciudad Madero became “Log,” according to the Associated Press.

It only took a couple of hours for “Warrior” and “Jumpsuit” to trend on Twitter. Some users offered the Mexican government free help with translations, while others asked what the direct translation of the Mexican president’s last name, Lopez Obrador, would be. More bitter commentators demanded the resignation of Miguel Torruco, the official in charge of Mexico’s tourism department.

The blunders come at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is already making tourism difficult for many areas of Mexico. The country has the third most deaths in the world after the U.S. and Brazil, with a total of 469,407 cases and 51,311 deaths, according to information from the Health Ministry Friday night.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a “do not travel” advisory for Mexico due to Covid-19, and also urged increased caution due to high rates of crime and kidnapping.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
Rajnath Singh announces embargo on import of 101 defence items. Here’s the full list
Rajnath Singh announces embargo on import of 101 defence items. Here’s the full list
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Andhra Pradesh
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, boost to farmers
PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, boost to farmers
Pilots explain what poses the challenge in wake of the Kozhikode crash
Pilots explain what poses the challenge in wake of the Kozhikode crash
With nearly 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in a week, India’s tally reaches 2,153,010
With nearly 3.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in a week, India’s tally reaches 2,153,010
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
‘It was difficult for me’: Akhtar names India batsman who played him easily
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In