National Tourism Day 2020: Significance and important facts

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:27 IST

India has a rich culture of varied traditions, customs and festivals. The terrain, language and the way of living changes here every few kilometers. Such diversity makes India a prime attraction for tourists. Even Indians are in for surprise when they travel, as every nook and corner of the country presents a different picture.

Tourism also gives a major boost to the economy of a nation. The Indian government established January 25 as the National Tourism Day to raise awareness about the importance of tourism for the country’s economy.

India offers several forms of tourism such as cultural, nature, heritage, educational, business, sports, rural, medical, cruise, and eco-tourism. The ministry of tourism is the nodal agency in India to form national policies for the promotion and development of tourism. It also coordinates with central, state agencies and the public sector.

Significance

The day is observed to cultivate awareness among the global community on the importance of tourism and its social, political, financial and cultural worth.

What is tourism

Tourism and travel are often used interchangeably. However, travel is the movement of an individual or a group of people from one place to another due to work, health, education or meeting with family. Tourism, on the other hand, identifies with a person or group’s movement for recreational purposes.

Important facts

The tourism industry generated 247.3 billion dollars in 2018, contributing to 9.2 per cent of the country’s GDP, according to a FICCI-YES Bank report of 2019.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, tourism supported 39.5 million jobs or 7.7 per cent of its total employment. Every year, the country is visited by millions of foreign tourists.

World Tourism day

The United Nations World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year. India takes part in the celebration annually and in 2019, India even hosted the global event.

