e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Northeast hopes to get a tourism boost post the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh eyes eco-tourism

Northeast hopes to get a tourism boost post the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh eyes eco-tourism

While Union Northeast Development Minister Jitendra Singh expressed confidence on Northeast getting a major tourism boost post the Covid-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that several spots in UP can be developed for eco-tourism

travel Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi [India]
Northeast to get a tourism boost post Covid-19 pandemic, UP eyes eco-tourism
Northeast to get a tourism boost post Covid-19 pandemic, UP eyes eco-tourism(Twitter/myogiadityanath/DrJitendraSingh)
         

Union Northeast Development Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the region will get a major tourism boost post-COVID-19 pandemic.”On this world tourism day I can dare to declare this that in the coming times, post the coronavirus pandemic, tourism in the Northeast will get a major boost because domestic tourists will realise its easy accessibility and pristine nature,” he added.The minister further added, “Six years ago when PM Modi handed me the responsibility of looking after Northeast, I was ignorant of the region. I only heard people saying do something to get Northeast closer to rest of India but never heard bring rest of India closer to Northeast.”Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture and without northeast, India and Indian culture are incomplete.”Without the northeast, India and Indian culture are incomplete. Indian culture can’t be completely imagined until the northeastern culture meets that of India because the northeastern culture is the jewel of Indian culture,” Home Minister said while inaugurating Destination North East 2020 fest via video conferencing.Shah said that the Modi government is committed to the development of northeastern states.Chief Ministers of the northeast states joined the inauguration event via video conferencing.Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “UP is not only the largest state in the country in terms of population, but I believe it also has a lot of potential in terms of tourism-for not only religious but also eco-tourism. Delighted that Forest Dept in Gorakhpur has released a documentary on eco-tourism.”“There are several spots in UP, which can be developed for eco-tourism. Tourism not only brings us closer to nature but also provides employment opportunities. So, this year’s theme of World Tourism Day is Tourism and Rural Development,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In